Governor of Telangana Pushes for Widespread CPR Training at Raj Bhavan Event

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma of Telangana participated in a CPR Awareness Training Programme at Raj Bhavan, emphasizing the life-saving importance of such training. He called for universal access to CPR training and commended KIMS Hospitals for their initiative, while attending with key officials and medical experts.

27-09-2024
Telangana Governor highlights the critical importance of widespread CPR training (Photo/Governor office) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Governor of Telangana, Jishnu Dev Varma, took part in a Hands-on CPR Awareness Training Programme organized by KIMS Hospitals for the staff of Raj Bhavan on Friday. Highlighting the event's significance, he pointed out that increased CPR awareness and practical instruction could save numerous lives.

"In emergency situations, every second counts. Immediate CPR can significantly improve the chances of survival for cardiac arrest victims," remarked Varma. He emphasized the need for CPR training to be accessible to all citizens and urged the medical community to promote these programs as part of their social responsibility. Varma also lauded the doctors for conducting the session, benefiting Raj Bhavan staff and their families.

The Governor reminded doctors of their dual responsibilities: providing treatment and raising awareness about critical measures such as CPR training and first aid. He noted that these skills could be administered in emergency situations, even in the absence of a doctor. The event was attended by Burra Venkatesham, I.A.S., Principal Secretary to the Governor, Dr. Hygriv Rao, Senior Cardiologist, Dr. Sambit Sahu, Medical Director at KIMS Hospitals, and other medical professionals from KIMS. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

