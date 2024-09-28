Left Menu

Biden Administration Halts Planned Oregon Offshore Wind Lease Auction

The Biden administration has decided to postpone a planned auction of offshore wind development rights off the coast of Oregon, which was set for the next month. The decision came from the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, a part of the Interior Department, citing a lack of interest from the industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 00:10 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Officials indicated that the postponement aims to reassess the sector's readiness for such developments in the region.

