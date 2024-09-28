Elliott Investment Wins Citgo Auction Amid Legal Tussles

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has emerged as the presumptive winner in a U.S. court auction of shares in PDV Holding, the parent company of Citgo Petroleum, with a bid valuing it at up to $7.286 billion, according to a court filing released on Friday.

The auction, overseen by a U.S. district court in Delaware, aims to repay up to $21.3 billion in claims against Venezuela and its state-owned oil firm, PDVSA, due to expropriations and debt defaults. A second and final bidding round closed earlier this year, setting the stage for negotiations on terms.

Elliott's bid includes a combination of cash and credit, though it is subject to the resolution of claims by holders of defaulted Venezuelan bonds, the court said. U.S. court-appointed special master Robert Pincus named Elliott's unit, Amber Energy, as the successful bidder.

