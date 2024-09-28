Millennium Challenge Corporation's $480M Grant to Electrify Sierra Leone

The Millennium Challenge Corporation, a U.S. state development fund, has extended a $480-million five-year grant to Sierra Leone to provide reliable and affordable electricity to 4.6 million people, the fund said. Only about 30% of the West African country's population has access to electricity, dropping to less than 5% of people in rural areas.

The deal includes three projects to improve the coverage and reliability of the power network and boost the sector's sustainability, the fund said in a statement on Friday. In April, Sierra Leone's energy minister resigned over a weeks-long electricity crisis linked to tens of millions of dollars in unpaid debt to energy providers.

This critical investment aims to bring much-needed stability and progress to Sierra Leone's energy sector. The planned projects are expected to make a significant impact, especially in rural areas where the lack of electricity has hindered socioeconomic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)