Bomb Threat at Bengaluru's Taj West End Hotel

Bengaluru's Taj West End Hotel received a bomb threat via email from unknown individuals. Local police and bomb squad are on-site, with investigations ongoing. Details awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 17:40 IST
Police carrying out investigation at Taj West End Hotel in Bengaluru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A bomb threat was sent to Bengaluru's Taj West End Hotel via email on Saturday, according to local police. The renowned hotel often hosts prominent figures.

Authorities promptly deployed the police and bomb squad to the hotel, commencing a thorough investigation.

Further details regarding the threat and ongoing investigation are yet to be disclosed. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

