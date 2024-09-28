Left Menu

Chinese Foreign Minister Calls for Global Peace at U.N. Assembly

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi addressed the United Nations General Assembly, advocating for peace in the Middle East and Ukraine. Wang highlighted China's diplomatic strides, including mediating regional conflicts and proposing a peace plan for Ukraine, positioning China as a global peacemaker rivaling the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 21:19 IST
Foreign Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi sought to bolster his country's reputation as a global peacemaker during his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday. He called for an end to hostilities in the Middle East while emphasizing Beijing's diplomatic efforts surrounding Russia's war in Ukraine.

Wang's speech followed a significant escalation in the region, with Israel killing a Hezbollah leader in Beirut on Friday, raising fears of wider conflict beyond Gaza.

'The question of Palestine is the biggest wound to human conscience,' Wang stated, pushing for a two-state solution and a comprehensive ceasefire. China, the world's second-largest economy, has recently increased its involvement in global crises, in efforts to rival Washington's traditional role as a global mediator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

