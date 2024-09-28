Left Menu

Delhi High Court Dismisses Delhi Police's Appeal in 2017 Terror Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal by Delhi Police challenging the discharge of Syed Anzar Shah in a 2017 terror case. The court noted delays and procedural lapses in filing the appeal. The court's decision was influenced by the multiple delays and lack of condonation applications.

The Delhi High Court has dismissed an appeal filed by Delhi Police challenging a 2017 trial court order that discharged Syed Anzar Shah in a terror case. The appeal's dismissal centers on procedural lapses and significant delays in filing.

A division bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma ruled that the delay could not be condoned, making the appeal inadmissible. According to the court's September 26 judgment, the criminal revision petition was initially filed in February 2018—111 days late—and later withdrawn in October 2023 without an accompanying condonation application.

The appeal filed by the State under Section 21(1) of the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, aimed to challenge the Patiala House Courts' order dated October 17, 2017, which discharged Shah. An FIR had been lodged in 2015 for offenses under several sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Despite adjusting timelines under the Limitation Act, the High Court deemed the current appeal beyond the permissible period.

The High Court's decision underscores the emphasis on procedural diligence and the adherence to prescribed timelines in judicial processes. (ANI)

