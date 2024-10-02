Left Menu

Jordan Reopens Airspace Amid Missile Tension

Jordan has reopened its airspace after closing it due to the launch of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Israel. This announcement was made public by the Jordanian state news agency.

Updated: 02-10-2024 00:28 IST
Jordan has officially reopened its airspace on Tuesday following the firing of Iranian ballistic missiles aimed towards Israel, according to statements from the Jordanian state news agency.

The airspace closure, initially imposed for safety reasons, has now been lifted as regional tensions continue to escalate.

The reopening comes amid heightened alert and diplomatic communications involving neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

