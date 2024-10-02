Jordan Reopens Airspace Amid Missile Tension
Jordan has reopened its airspace after closing it due to the launch of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Israel. This announcement was made public by the Jordanian state news agency.
The airspace closure, initially imposed for safety reasons, has now been lifted as regional tensions continue to escalate.
The reopening comes amid heightened alert and diplomatic communications involving neighboring countries.
