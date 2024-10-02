Left Menu

U.S. Dockworkers Strike Threatens European Automakers, Industry Experts Warn

The dockworkers strike at U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports could severely impact European automakers due to their reliance on these ports. The stoppage has halted about half the nation's ocean shipping and could lead to increased costs and production delays. Industry officials are calling for White House intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:07 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:07 IST
The ongoing dockworkers strike at U.S. East Coast and Gulf Coast ports poses a significant threat to European automakers, industry experts have warned. The strike, the first large-scale stoppage in nearly 50 years, has brought about half the nation's ocean shipping to a halt.

Industry officials are urging the White House to step in and broker a resolution. John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, emphasized the widespread economic and national security implications, warning that a prolonged strike could cripple the auto supply chain.

Barclays analyst Dan Levy noted that a staggering 70% of auto parts imports into the U.S. pass through the affected ports. While automakers like BMW and Volkswagen are preparing contingency plans, the longer the strike lasts, the greater the impact on production and costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

