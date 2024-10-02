Jubilant Ingrevia's Unit Inks Manufacturing Deal with Leading Agrochemical Innovator

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd's subsidiary, Jubilant Agro Sciences Ltd (JASL), has announced a manufacturing pact with a prominent agrochemical company. This agreement involves producing an agro intermediate under a mutual confidentiality agreement, as per a regulatory filing.

The unnamed customer, described as a 'multibillion dollar company' and a leading agrochemical innovator, is expected to generate revenue exceeding USD 300 million from the supplies over the next few years. JASL will invest in the necessary manufacturing facilities.

This collaboration aims to create a synergistic relationship, blending JASL's manufacturing expertise with the customer's technological prowess, global distribution network, and established brand in the agrarian sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)