Lebanon in Crisis: First Responders Struggle Amid War and Economic Hardship

Lebanon's first responders face unparalleled challenges as Israel's air campaign against Hezbollah escalates. The recent bombings have left buildings in ruins, burying over 100 people. Despite their best efforts, rescuers like Mohamed Arkadan are hindered by a lack of equipment and resources, exacerbated by Lebanon's ongoing economic crisis.

The devastating recent attacks have left more than 1,000 dead, including many women and children, according to the Health Ministry. Amid chaos, primary health centers have closed, adding strain to the already stretched medical facilities. Hospitals have halted non-urgent operations, with exhausted staff struggling to manage the influx of victims.

The humanitarian situation worsens as garbage piles on streets, and displaced civilians seek refuge in makeshift shelters. The ancient city of Tyre has become a crisis zone, with bombings disrupting essential services and leading to significant civilian casualties. Despite limited resources, first responders continue their relentless efforts to provide a semblance of safety for the people.

