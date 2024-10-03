Congress Slams BJP Over Vizag Steel Plant Worker Dismissals

The Congress party has launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led government at the Center, condemning the dismissal of 4,200 contract workers from the Vizag Steel Plant. Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal labeled the terminations as evidence of the BJP's alleged anti-labour agenda, suggesting it paves the way for the plant's privatization to benefit corporate allies of the Prime Minister.

A protest erupted at the steel plant's Executive Director's office in Ukkunagaram, Visakhapatnam, immediately following the dismissals. Venugopal publicly demanded the workers' immediate reinstatement and called upon both central and state governments for swift action to rectify the situation.

In a determined stance, Venugopal emphasized the Congress's solidarity with the affected workers, pledging exhaustive measures to counter the 'unjust' dismissals. He further highlighted that Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee President YS Sharmila intends to begin an indefinite hunger strike, should the workers not be reinstated within 48 hours, underscoring the party's vow to resist any attempts to privatize such a significant industrial asset.

(With inputs from agencies.)