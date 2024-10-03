Impressive Growth: PNB and Yes Bank's Strong Performance in Q2

The state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday revealed a robust 13% rise in its credit growth, bringing it to Rs 10.64 lakh crore for the quarter ending September.

According to a recent regulatory filing by PNB, total advances amounted to Rs 9.41 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023. Furthermore, total deposits saw an 11.41% uplift, reaching Rs 14.59 lakh crore compared to Rs 13.09 lakh crore during the same period last year. The bank's overall business grew 12% to Rs 25.23 lakh crore.

In a similar trend, Yes Bank, a private sector lender, reported a 13% increase in loan growth, culminating at Rs 2.36 lakh crore, and achieved an 18% boost in deposits, at Rs 2.77 lakh crore. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio stood at an impressive 131.9% at the end of the quarter.

