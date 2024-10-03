Left Menu

Impressive Growth: PNB and Yes Bank's Strong Performance in Q2

Punjab National Bank and Yes Bank reported significant growth in credit and deposits for the second quarter of 2023. PNB's credit growth increased by 13% and total deposits by 11.41%, while Yes Bank saw a 13% rise in loan growth with an 18% increase in deposits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 14:12 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 14:12 IST
Impressive Growth: PNB and Yes Bank's Strong Performance in Q2
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Thursday revealed a robust 13% rise in its credit growth, bringing it to Rs 10.64 lakh crore for the quarter ending September.

According to a recent regulatory filing by PNB, total advances amounted to Rs 9.41 lakh crore as of September 30, 2023. Furthermore, total deposits saw an 11.41% uplift, reaching Rs 14.59 lakh crore compared to Rs 13.09 lakh crore during the same period last year. The bank's overall business grew 12% to Rs 25.23 lakh crore.

In a similar trend, Yes Bank, a private sector lender, reported a 13% increase in loan growth, culminating at Rs 2.36 lakh crore, and achieved an 18% boost in deposits, at Rs 2.77 lakh crore. The bank's liquidity coverage ratio stood at an impressive 131.9% at the end of the quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024