U.S. and India Forge Alliance on Mineral Supply Chain for Green Energy

In a move to bolster supply chain resilience, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington, focusing on critical minerals for electric vehicles and clean energy.

The agreement seeks to identify and implement best practices in mineral exploration, processing, and recycling, aiming to enhance cooperation between the two nations while also incorporating third-party countries.

Though a significant step, this MOU falls short of a comprehensive trade deal, unlike Japan's agreement with the U.S. that grants Japanese automakers greater access to electric vehicle tax credits.

(With inputs from agencies.)