Left Menu

U.S. and India Forge Alliance on Mineral Supply Chain for Green Energy

Piyush Goyal, India's Trade Minister, and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance supply chain cooperation for critical minerals used in electric vehicles and clean energy. This agreement aims to strengthen sector resilience and include third countries in engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 03:22 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 03:22 IST
U.S. and India Forge Alliance on Mineral Supply Chain for Green Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move to bolster supply chain resilience, Indian Trade Minister Piyush Goyal and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo signed a memorandum of understanding in Washington, focusing on critical minerals for electric vehicles and clean energy.

The agreement seeks to identify and implement best practices in mineral exploration, processing, and recycling, aiming to enhance cooperation between the two nations while also incorporating third-party countries.

Though a significant step, this MOU falls short of a comprehensive trade deal, unlike Japan's agreement with the U.S. that grants Japanese automakers greater access to electric vehicle tax credits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024