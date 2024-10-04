ICMR and NVVN Unite for Green Energy Initiative in Healthcare
ICMR and NVVN have signed an MoU to promote sustainable energy in India's healthcare sector by installing solar panels across 15 ICMR institutes. This move aligns with India's renewable goals and positions ICMR as a leader in green energy adoption within biomedical research.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has teamed up with NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN) in a groundbreaking agreement to enhance sustainable energy use in the nation's healthcare and research sectors. Announced on Friday, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) marks a pivotal moment in India's green energy transition.
Targeting a boost in solar power usage, the partnership will see NVVN supply, install, test, commission, and maintain rooftop solar panels at 15 ICMR institutes nationwide, totalling a capacity of 4,559 KW. A major component of this initiative is a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for grid-connected solar projects, ensuring a fixed solar tariff over 25 years, translating into long-term cost savings and sustainability for ICMR.
Building on previous successes where seven institutes already benefit from solar power, this new MoU aims to further diminish ICMR's carbon emissions and energy costs. The collaboration is a strategic move towards meeting national renewable energy targets while establishing ICMR as a forerunner in adopting green energy solutions in biomedical research and healthcare innovation.
