Arunachal Governor Hosts Dialogue on Northeast Security Challenges

At the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik spearheaded a significant dialogue addressing the security challenges in the North East, with special attention given to Arunachal Pradesh. Esteemed security experts, social organization leaders, educationists, and media professionals congregated to share insights on the pressing issues.

Governor Parnaik underscored the security challenges in the region, emphasizing the importance of bolstering defenses along the Myanmar border and integrating local communities with security forces near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Governor also stressed employing advanced technology to enhance security measures along the northern borders.

Deliberations extended to the Chinese War Doctrine and border activities, calling for strategic and tactical reciprocity to resolve disputes. The impact on North East States from developments in neighboring Bangladesh, Nepal, and beyond was examined. Among the key contributors, Jaideep Saikia advocated for a 'Security Council for North East', enhancing inter-state coordination to overcome regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)