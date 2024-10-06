Left Menu

Tightened Security in Jammu: Suspected Explosives Neutralized

Police in Jammu's Gharota area heightened security after discovering suspected explosives near Ring Road. A joint patrolling team with the army found the objects, which were neutralized by the Bomb Disposal Squad. Authorities cordoned off the area and rerouted traffic during the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 09:38 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 09:38 IST
Visuals from J-K's Gharota. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the discovery of suspected explosives in Jammu's Gharota area, local police have intensified security measures. The suspicious objects were found on Saturday night near Ring Road, prompting an immediate alert, according to police reports.

A joint patrol consisting of police and army personnel stumbled upon the potential threat while conducting routine surveillance. Upon identifying the suspicious object, authorities swiftly cordoned off the affected area and diverted traffic to ensure public safety.

A Bomb Disposal Squad was deployed to the scene to assess and neutralize the explosive threat. Brijesh Sharma, the Rural Jammu SP, confirmed the successful disposal of the suspected device, underscoring the effective collaboration between law enforcement and military forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

