Indian Army's Romeo Force Uncovers Massive Arms Cache in Poonch
The Indian Army's Romeo Force discovered a significant cache of weapons and explosives in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Based on tip-off information, various arms of Pakistani origin and sophisticated explosives were seized, potentially averting disturbances ahead of electoral activities.
The Romeo Force of the Indian Army has seized a substantial cache of weapons and explosives in the Jhullas area of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials announced on Saturday. The operation, instigated by actionable intelligence, led to the recovery of a suspected terrorist's bag filled with arms.
According to Army sources, the confiscated items include AK 47 and Pistol rounds originating from Pakistan, as well as advanced explosives, labeled as RCIED, Timed destruction IED, Stove IED, and Chinese grenades. These materials were found on October 5th during a meticulously planned search operation by the Romeo Force in the Jhulas area.
Officials confirmed that all seized materials were functional and ready for use, emphasizing that this successful operation is critical for ensuring the stability of the security grid during upcoming elections. The operation is ongoing, while earlier efforts by army and police patrols in Jammu had already neutralized suspicious explosives found on Ring Road Gharota.
(With inputs from agencies.)
