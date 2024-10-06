Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plant Referendum Sparks Debate

Kazakhstan initiated voting on a referendum regarding the construction of its first nuclear power plant. This initiative, supported by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's administration, is part of a broader plan to move away from polluting coal plants. Despite potential economic benefits, the proposal has sparked controversy.

Public concern centers around safety hazards, Kazakhstan's Soviet nuclear history, and potential Russian involvement. Local opinions in the designated construction area of Ulken are divided. Some residents see job opportunities, while others worry about environmental impacts on Lake Balkash.

While Kazakhstan is a top uranium producer, critics argue that gas-fired plants could achieve energy goals with less risk. The referendum, pivotal for future energy strategy, will succeed if more than half of registered voters participate.

