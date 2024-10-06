Kazakhstan Nuclear Power Plant Referendum Sparks Debate
Kazakhstan held a referendum on the construction of its first nuclear power plant, a controversial move promoted by President Tokayev's government. The plan, intended to replace coal plants and leverage the country's uranium resources, faces public scrutiny due to safety concerns and historical Soviet nuclear legacies.
Kazakhstan initiated voting on a referendum regarding the construction of its first nuclear power plant. This initiative, supported by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's administration, is part of a broader plan to move away from polluting coal plants. Despite potential economic benefits, the proposal has sparked controversy.
Public concern centers around safety hazards, Kazakhstan's Soviet nuclear history, and potential Russian involvement. Local opinions in the designated construction area of Ulken are divided. Some residents see job opportunities, while others worry about environmental impacts on Lake Balkash.
While Kazakhstan is a top uranium producer, critics argue that gas-fired plants could achieve energy goals with less risk. The referendum, pivotal for future energy strategy, will succeed if more than half of registered voters participate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kazakhstan
- referendum
- nuclear
- Tokayev
- Soviet Legacy
- coal
- energy
- uranium
- Rosatom
- safety
ALSO READ
Gujarat Leads India's Renewable Energy Revolution
Russia Targets Ukrainian Energy Facilities Overnight
Ukraine's Economy on the Path to Recovery: Challenges, Investments, and Energy – A Conversation with Aleksandr Katsuba
Tragic Coal Mine Explosion in Iran Claims Lives
US-India Partnership to Boost Clean Energy Manufacturing