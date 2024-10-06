Left Menu

Kazakhstan's Nuclear Power Plant Referendum: A Step Toward Energy Security Amid Controversy

Kazakhstan holds a landmark referendum on building its first nuclear power plant, reflecting its history as a former Soviet nuclear weapons testing ground. The government-supported proposal aims to enhance energy security but faces opposition due to safety concerns, high costs, and potential Russian involvement. Vote results are expected Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:06 IST
Kazakhstan's Nuclear Power Plant Referendum: A Step Toward Energy Security Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Kazakhstan opened polls Sunday for a landmark referendum, deciding on the construction of its first nuclear power plant.

The initiative, supported by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, seeks to bolster energy security but faces criticism due to the nation's history with Soviet nuclear tests and cost concerns.

Debate centers on Russian involvement, with voters to learn the referendum's outcome on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024