Kazakhstan's Nuclear Power Plant Referendum: A Step Toward Energy Security Amid Controversy
Kazakhstan holds a landmark referendum on building its first nuclear power plant, reflecting its history as a former Soviet nuclear weapons testing ground. The government-supported proposal aims to enhance energy security but faces opposition due to safety concerns, high costs, and potential Russian involvement. Vote results are expected Monday.
Kazakhstan opened polls Sunday for a landmark referendum, deciding on the construction of its first nuclear power plant.
The initiative, supported by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, seeks to bolster energy security but faces criticism due to the nation's history with Soviet nuclear tests and cost concerns.
Debate centers on Russian involvement, with voters to learn the referendum's outcome on Monday.
