Empowering Women & Preserving Heritage: Uttarakhand's Bold Vision

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced initiatives to empower women through 'Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan' and preserve local heritage by promoting Kedar brand both nationally and internationally. Efforts also include implementing strict land laws and the Uniform Civil Code, alongside disaster recovery and development initiatives in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:24 IST
Empowering Women & Preserving Heritage: Uttarakhand's Bold Vision
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/@OfficeofDhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to blend economic empowerment and cultural preservation, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced ambitious plans at the 'Lakhpati Didi Abhiyan- Shakti Ko Samman' event in Rudraprayag. The initiative aims to enhance the livelihoods of women by marketing local products under the Kedar brand both in India and abroad, while also acknowledging the region's religious heritage.

During the event, paying homage to the late Kedarnath Assembly MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, CM Dhami reassured the community of continuing development efforts in her stead. Despite facing severe infrastructural damage due to recent heavy rains, the administration quickly mobilized rescue operations, safely evacuating 15,000 individuals and restoring the Yatra route within weeks.

The chief minister also applauded the contributions of women's self-help groups, highlighting their role in bringing about economic change. With over 4,000 women from Rudraprayag becoming 'Lakhpati Didi', their involvement in the marketplace has led to the creation of 110 new outlets along the Chardham Yatra routes. Additionally, the state plans to enforce strict land laws and introduce the Uniform Civil Code, positioning Uttarakhand at the forefront of progressive legal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

