BJP Remains Hopeful Amidst Exit Polls Favoring Congress in Haryana

Despite exit polls favoring Congress for a clear win in Haryana, BJP's Deputy CM, Brajesh Pathak, remains confident about forming the government. Pathak highlighted ongoing efforts in the BJP's national membership campaign and expressed optimism about winning all 10 by-election seats in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 19:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid widespread speculation from exit polls heralding a significant Congress win in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak remains unwavering in his belief that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure governance in the state. Pathak, during an interview with ANI, urged patience for the electoral results while confidently asserting BJP's future victory.

Pathak elaborated on the ongoing national membership campaign initiated by the BJP, noting, "We, as party members, are deeply committed to the campaign, engaging with the public through door-to-door outreach and booth-level camps to spread BJP's message nationwide."

While exit polls, including the TV-Today C voter projection and Republic TV-Matrize poll, heavily favor Congress to win the majority of Haryana's assembly seats, Pathak dismissed these forecasts, focusing instead on BJP's preparations and strategies to clinch all 10 assembly by-elections in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

