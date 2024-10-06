March for Ladakh's Future: Voices Silenced at Delhi's Doorstep

Supporters of prominent climate activist Sonam Wangchuk were detained at the Delhi border on September 30, following a month-long march from Ladakh. The group, primarily demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, faced disappointment at their treatment in the capital.

Despite assurances in manifestos by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, protesters were reportedly treated like 'terrorists' by authorities. The group, led by Wangchuk and including approximately 150 individuals, was dispersed across various police stations and not permitted to hold a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar, prompting Wangchuk and supporters to fast.

Beyond political demands, concerns were raised about environmental impacts from a planned solar power project in Ladakh. Protesters, including locals from affected regions, voiced concerns over loss of traditional livelihoods and environmental degradation. The 'Delhi Chalo Padyatra', organized by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance, underscores ongoing struggles for recognition and rights in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)