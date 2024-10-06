Tragic Drowning Incidents Claim Lives of Ten Children in Bihar

In a heart-wrenching tragedy, ten children lost their lives to drowning while bathing in rivers across Bihar on Sunday. The catastrophic occurrences took place in Rohtas district's Sone river, where six children perished, and in Katihar district, claiming four young lives in Saraiya Dhala.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has conveyed his profound grief over the unfortunate incident and declared an ex-gratia compensation of four lakh rupees for the families of all the deceased. The Chief Minister's Office stated that the compensation would be disbursed promptly to provide some solace to the bereaved families.

Dr. Ramesh from Sadar Hospital, Sasaram, revealed that five bodies were brought in from Rohtas, confirming preliminary suspicions of deaths by drowning. Search and recovery operations by SDRF and NDRF teams are ongoing, amid sombre memories of 46 prior drowning fatalities, including 37 children, across Bihar during the Jitiya festival last month.

(With inputs from agencies.)