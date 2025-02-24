Explosion Injures Four in Bihar's Katihar District

An unexpected explosion in Bihar's Katihar district left four people, including two women, injured on Monday. The incident was confirmed by the local police.

The blast took place in Lathaur village, under the jurisdiction of Balrampur Police Station, as individuals attempted to open an abandoned bag by the roadside.

The injured were promptly transferred to the nearest medical facility and are reported to be in stable condition. Law enforcement has cordoned off the area, while forensic teams have initiated evidence collection to aid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)