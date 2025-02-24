Explosion Injures Four in Bihar's Katihar District
In Bihar's Katihar district, four individuals, including two women, sustained minor injuries from a low-intensity explosion caused by an abandoned bag. Authorities confirmed that the incident occurred in Lathaur village, prompting a police investigation. Forensic experts are actively gathering evidence, and local hospitals are treating the injured.
An unexpected explosion in Bihar's Katihar district left four people, including two women, injured on Monday. The incident was confirmed by the local police.
The blast took place in Lathaur village, under the jurisdiction of Balrampur Police Station, as individuals attempted to open an abandoned bag by the roadside.
The injured were promptly transferred to the nearest medical facility and are reported to be in stable condition. Law enforcement has cordoned off the area, while forensic teams have initiated evidence collection to aid ongoing investigations.
