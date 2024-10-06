Qutub Minar Glows Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

This October, the Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram has launched an impactful campaign to highlight Breast Cancer Awareness Month by illuminating Delhi's historic Qutub Minar in pink.

For three evenings, from October 4th to 6th, the monument will become a beacon of awareness, drawing attention to the importance of timely breast cancer screening and diagnosis.

The campaign emphasizes the urgency in addressing breast cancer, sending powerful messages of hope and courage to survivors and victims alike while encouraging women over 40 to schedule regular mammograms.

Dr. Vedant Kabra, Principal Director at the Fortis Memorial Research Institute, stressed the increasing prevalence of breast cancer among Indian women, highlighting disturbing trends in younger patient diagnoses. He shared alarming statistics showing a rise in advanced-stage cancer cases in women as young as 20 to 30.

Yash Rawat, the institute's Facility Director, remarked on the visual significance of illuminating the Qutub Minar, viewing it as a call to action for women to prioritize health screenings.

The initiative reinforces Fortis Healthcare's dedication to raising breast cancer awareness, supporting survivors, and encouraging collective action to prevent and detect breast cancer, ultimately aiming to save lives.

(With inputs from agencies.)