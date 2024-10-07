Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Chennai Air Show: DMK Government Under Fire

Tamil Nadu's Health Minister defends the government amid criticism for alleged mismanagement at the Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program in Chennai. Political opponents blame the DMK government's negligence for four deaths during the event. The Health Minister details extensive safety and medical preparations provided for the show.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 10:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:04 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Chennai Air Show: DMK Government Under Fire
Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, has defended the DMK government's handling of the Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program in Chennai, following criticism over alleged mismanagement during the event.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami from AIADMK accused the government of negligence, claiming that five lives were lost due to heatstroke during the show. In response, Subramanian cited extensive coordination with Air Force officials and detailed preparations for safety and medical services.

Despite political backlash, which includes calls for his resignation, Subramanian maintains that the state provided more than adequate arrangements, including medical teams, ambulances, and security personnel. BJP's state president, K Annamalai, also criticized the DMK for failing to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024