Controversy Erupts Over Chennai Air Show: DMK Government Under Fire

The Tamil Nadu Health Minister, Ma Subramanian, has defended the DMK government's handling of the Indian Air Force Air Adventure Program in Chennai, following criticism over alleged mismanagement during the event.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami from AIADMK accused the government of negligence, claiming that five lives were lost due to heatstroke during the show. In response, Subramanian cited extensive coordination with Air Force officials and detailed preparations for safety and medical services.

Despite political backlash, which includes calls for his resignation, Subramanian maintains that the state provided more than adequate arrangements, including medical teams, ambulances, and security personnel. BJP's state president, K Annamalai, also criticized the DMK for failing to ensure public safety.

