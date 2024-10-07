Prabowo's Fiscal Vision: Balancing Debt and Revenue in Indonesia

Indonesia's incoming President, Prabowo Subianto, has announced plans to gradually increase the nation's debt-to-GDP ratio. This move, disclosed by his top adviser Hashim Djojohadikusumo, aims to balance financial commitments while enhancing tax revenue.

Monitoring agencies are scrutinizing Prabowo's economic strategies amid concerns about fiscal prudence. Earlier suggestions of increasing debt drew attention, but Prabowo reassures compliance with fiscal laws, maintaining limits on the budget deficit and overall debt.

A significant campaign promise involves providing free meals, costing 450 trillion rupiah. Prabowo plans substantial tax reforms, establishing a new revenue agency with tech-driven methods to meet revenue goals without raising tax rates.

