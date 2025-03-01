UN Committee Urges Global Tax Reforms to Advance Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights

The United Nations Committee on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights has urged governments worldwide to reshape their tax policies to better promote economic, social, and cultural rights while reducing extreme inequality. In a statement released today, the Committee underscored the critical role of progressive fiscal policies in securing social justice and sustainable development.

The Committee emphasized that sound fiscal frameworks, including the effective mobilization of resources and adequate public spending, are essential for upholding human rights.

The Role of Taxation in Advancing Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights

“Taxation serves as a fundamental tool to mobilize resources for implementing economic, social, and cultural rights and tackling socio-economic disparities,” the Committee stated.

At the domestic level, the Committee identified regressive tax structures as major obstacles to the realization of economic and social rights. Specifically, it criticized tax systems that maintain low personal and corporate income tax rates while failing to address stark income inequalities.

The statement also highlighted the disproportionate burden of consumption taxes, such as value-added tax (VAT), on disadvantaged groups. “VAT places undue financial pressure on low-income families and single-parent households, who allocate a significant portion of their earnings to essential goods and services,” the Committee noted.

Governments were urged to transition towards more equitable taxation models by reducing reliance on indirect taxes and strengthening progressive income taxation. This shift would ensure that wealthy individuals and large corporations contribute their fair share to public revenues, enabling investments in public services such as healthcare, education, housing, and social security.

A well-structured tax system, the Committee observed, not only generates adequate public funds but also functions as a mechanism for reducing socio-economic inequalities. To this end, it called for rigorous assessments of existing and proposed tax policies through transparent, evidence-based methods. These assessments should examine the overall distributional impact, tax burdens on different income groups, and the effectiveness of various tax exemptions, particularly those linked to natural resource industries.

Strengthening International Tax Cooperation

At the global level, the Committee welcomed the adoption of General Assembly Resolution 78/230, which paves the way for a United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation. The proposed framework aims to enhance international efforts in addressing tax evasion, illicit financial flows, and corporate profit-shifting.

The Committee denounced the widespread practices of corporate tax avoidance, exploitative tax incentives, and financial secrecy that contribute to a “race to the bottom” in tax rates. These practices significantly diminish the fiscal capacity of governments, depriving them of vital resources needed for essential public services and development initiatives.

The statement stressed the responsibility of States to regulate financial institutions and multinational corporations to prevent tax abuses. “Governments must implement stringent measures to curb illicit financial flows, including robust mandatory due diligence requirements for business entities operating within or domiciled in their jurisdiction,” the Committee asserted.

Additionally, the Committee called for stronger international collaboration to establish an inclusive, transparent, and fair global tax governance framework. Key recommendations include enhancing financial transparency, eliminating tax havens, and implementing a globally coordinated minimum corporate tax rate.

A Vision for Equitable Taxation and Sustainable Development

Aligning global tax cooperation with human rights obligations under the Covenant, the Committee argued, can lead to the effective mobilization of resources and a fair redistribution of wealth. This approach is essential for reducing extreme inequality and making significant investments in institutions, public services, and social programs that are fundamental to the realization of economic, social, and cultural rights for all.

As the world grapples with growing economic disparities, the Committee’s call for tax justice serves as a crucial reminder of the role fiscal policies play in shaping equitable and sustainable societies.