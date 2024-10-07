Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Coal Mine Blast in West Bengal
A devastating coal mine explosion in West Bengal's Birbhum district claimed three lives and left several others injured. The incident occurred on Monday morning in the Bhadulia block, prompting ongoing rescue operations by local authorities.
A tragic coal mine blast in West Bengal's Birbhum district has left three people dead and several others injured, according to local police reports.
The catastrophic incident occurred early Monday in a coal mine located in the Bhadulia block, spurring immediate rescue efforts.
Authorities have recovered three bodies so far, with rescue operations continuing into the day, a senior police officer reported.
