Left Menu

Businessman’s Tragic End Sparks Allegations of Blackmail and Harassment

BM Mumtaz Ali, a businessman and brother of a former MLA, was found dead after allegedly being extorted and harassed by a group of individuals. His family claims his suicide stemmed from continuous threats and a smear campaign over a fictitious affair. An investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 16:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 16:42 IST
Businessman’s Tragic End Sparks Allegations of Blackmail and Harassment
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, BM Mumtaz Ali, the brother of former MLA from Mangaluru North Constituency, Mouiddin Bhava, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances. Ali, who was reported missing after allegedly jumping into the river near Kuloor Bridge, was discovered Monday morning.

According to a police statement, his death has sparked allegations of a sinister plot involving extortion and blackmail. The family of the businessman asserts that Ali had been victimized by a group of individuals who extracted over Rs 50 lakh from him since July 2024. Accusations have surfaced that the culprits used unfounded allegations of an illicit relationship involving a person named Rahmat to damage Ali's reputation, driving him to severe mental distress.

Before his disappearance at 3:00 am on Sunday, Ali sent a distressing voice message to his family, implicating those he blamed for pushing him towards this desperate act, corroborating the family's allegations. The police have responded by registering a missing person case and a subsequent extortion case against the accused, who include Rahmat, Abdul Sattar, Shafi, Mustafa, Shoaib, and Siraj. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing to uncover the truth behind this devastating incident.

Authorities assured that security measures are in place at the hospital and cremation site as they continue to review the accused's past involvements. Further developments are anticipated in this unfolding case (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024