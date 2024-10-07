Businessman’s Tragic End Sparks Allegations of Blackmail and Harassment

In a tragic turn of events, BM Mumtaz Ali, the brother of former MLA from Mangaluru North Constituency, Mouiddin Bhava, has been found dead under mysterious circumstances. Ali, who was reported missing after allegedly jumping into the river near Kuloor Bridge, was discovered Monday morning.

According to a police statement, his death has sparked allegations of a sinister plot involving extortion and blackmail. The family of the businessman asserts that Ali had been victimized by a group of individuals who extracted over Rs 50 lakh from him since July 2024. Accusations have surfaced that the culprits used unfounded allegations of an illicit relationship involving a person named Rahmat to damage Ali's reputation, driving him to severe mental distress.

Before his disappearance at 3:00 am on Sunday, Ali sent a distressing voice message to his family, implicating those he blamed for pushing him towards this desperate act, corroborating the family's allegations. The police have responded by registering a missing person case and a subsequent extortion case against the accused, who include Rahmat, Abdul Sattar, Shafi, Mustafa, Shoaib, and Siraj. A comprehensive investigation is ongoing to uncover the truth behind this devastating incident.

Authorities assured that security measures are in place at the hospital and cremation site as they continue to review the accused's past involvements. Further developments are anticipated in this unfolding case (ANI).

(With inputs from agencies.)