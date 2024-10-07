Tharoor Advocates for Mandatory Workshops on Work-Life Balance
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has urged Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to introduce mandatory sensitisation workshops across India. These workshops aim to mitigate workplace stress and promote work-life balance, addressing the troublingly high-pressure conditions that have led to multiple premature deaths among professionals.
Amidst rising concerns over workplace stress and tragic deaths, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has appealed to Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for the implementation of mandatory sensitisation workshops across Indian establishments.
Tharoor's call comes after the death of a young professional, Anna Sebastian Perayil, pointing to a pattern of overwhelming work pressure. His letter highlights the culture of toxic work environments and unrealistic deadlines leading to physical and mental health repercussions.
He emphasized the need for workshops to foster respect for work-life balance, particularly within senior ranks, suggesting they could revitalise India's workforce. Tharoor recommends such workshops occur bi-annually, supplemented by post-workshop surveys and anonymous feedback channels.
