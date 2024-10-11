Pune Hit-and-Run: Luxury Car Driver Arrested After Fatal Accident

In a tragic incident in Pune, a food delivery executive lost his life after being struck by a luxury car driven by Ayush Tayal. The accident took place in the early hours of Friday in the Mundhwa area.

According to Pune city police, the driver did not stop after the collision, having also struck another two-wheeler just prior, which resulted in injuries to three people. The delivery executive, Rauf Shaikh, was hit from behind, sustaining severe injuries that led to his death at the hospital.

The accused, Ayush Tayal, aged 34, fled the scene but was apprehended later. Investigators utilized CCTV footage to identify and capture him from his residence. Legal proceedings are ongoing, with a case registered under various sections at the Mundhwa Police Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)