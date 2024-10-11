Noel Tata Takes the Helm at Tata Trusts

Noel Tata has been appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trusts, according to a report by CNBC TV18, marking a notable shift in leadership.

Tata Trusts, one of India's most longstanding and pivotal philanthropic organizations, welcomes Tata at its helm during a period of transformative endeavors.

Tata's appointment signals potential changes in strategy and operational initiatives as the Trusts advance their mission under fresh leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)