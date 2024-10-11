Left Menu

Market Pulse: Stocks Soar Amid Cooling Inflation and Interest Rate Prospects

Global stocks rise, tracking a potential weekly gain as U.S. Treasury yields increase. Inflation indicators and consumer sentiment data align with the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. U.S. stocks climb, driven by banking sector performance, while Fed's comments signal a pivot towards labor market stability.

Updated: 11-10-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:52 IST
Global stocks saw an uptick, suggesting a promising weekly gain. Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields also rose in response to inflation and consumer confidence metrics, supporting expectations for potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

The U.S. producer price index remained unchanged in September, slightly under economists' projections, indicating a cooling inflation trend. This gives the Federal Reserve the flexibility to maintain its current trajectory of rate cuts, with the annual PPI standing at 1.8% from the prior 1.6% estimate.

On Wall Street, U.S. stock markets opened higher, buoyed by a surge in banking shares as institutions like JP Morgan and Wells Fargo revealed robust quarterly results. Despite gains in major indices, Tesla shares declined 7.5% after a lackluster robotaxi event. The Fed's stance has shifted, now focusing more on labor market stability, with mixed insights from recent economic data influencing rate cut expectations.

