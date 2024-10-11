Swavlamban 2024: Charting New Waters in Naval Innovation and Indigenisation

The Indian Navy is set to host the third Swavlamban seminar on October 28-29, aiming to advance naval innovation and indigenisation. This flagship event, taking place at the Bharat Mandapam complex, promises to boost the collaborative efforts initiated in previous editions.

Since the launch of the iDEX scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018, this initiative has facilitated over 2,000 proposals, transforming them into 155 challenges that engage more than 200 MSMEs. Swavlamban 2024 seeks to continue this momentum by showcasing cutting-edge technologies, including air and surface surveillance and autonomous systems.

Interactive sessions scheduled for October 29 will gather policymakers, innovators, startups, and financial institutions. Discussions will focus on emerging technologies, future warfare, indigenisation, and enhancing the innovation ecosystem to support the long-term vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)