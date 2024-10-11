Swift Action by CM Dhami Resolves Farmer's Power Supply Struggle
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami swiftly intervened to install an electricity pole for a tubewell in Haridwar within a day, resolving a farmer's irrigation crisis caused by neighbors' opposition and ensuring the survival of crops for over ten farmers.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took prompt action on Friday to address a pressing issue faced by a local farmer in Haridwar, resulting in the installation of an electricity pole for a tubewell irrigation system.
Upon receiving the farmer's plea at his residence, Dhami directed the concerned department to expedite the process. The electricity pole was successfully installed on the same day, as confirmed by an official release.
Farmer Sanjay Singh from Udalheri Mangalore had struggled for months after a neighboring farmer obstructed the installation. Dhami's decisive move, aided by police and other departments, has now secured the water supply needed for saving crops for over ten farmers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions: Demonstrations Ignite Controversy in Haridwar
Tensions Rise in Haridwar Amid Controversial Remarks
ADB Approves $125M Package for Sustainable Irrigation Solutions in Nepal
NABARD Boosts Jharkhand with Rs 770 Crore for Irrigation Projects
NABARD Approves Rs 770 Crore for Jharkhand Irrigation Boost