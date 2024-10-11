Swift Action by CM Dhami Resolves Farmer's Power Supply Struggle

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took prompt action on Friday to address a pressing issue faced by a local farmer in Haridwar, resulting in the installation of an electricity pole for a tubewell irrigation system.

Upon receiving the farmer's plea at his residence, Dhami directed the concerned department to expedite the process. The electricity pole was successfully installed on the same day, as confirmed by an official release.

Farmer Sanjay Singh from Udalheri Mangalore had struggled for months after a neighboring farmer obstructed the installation. Dhami's decisive move, aided by police and other departments, has now secured the water supply needed for saving crops for over ten farmers.

