NABARD Approves Rs 770 Crore for Jharkhand Irrigation Boost

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) announced on Saturday the sanctioning of Rs 770 crore for two pivotal irrigation projects in Jharkhand. This funding, part of the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund for the 2024-25 fiscal year, aims to transform the agricultural landscape in the region.

According to S K Jahagirdar, Chief General Manager of NABARD's Jharkhand Regional Office, the sanctioned funds will facilitate the construction of two crucial irrigation projects in the Palamu and Giridih districts. The Palamu project alone promises irrigation coverage for an additional 11,000 hectares across eight blocks.

The megalift irrigation project in Giridih is set to cover a substantial 165 out of 197 villages, developing 10,158 hectares of cultivable land. NABARD's continued support for Jharkhand underscores a broader strategic commitment to improving agricultural productivity across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)