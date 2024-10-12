Left Menu

Heroic Pilots Avert Disaster: Air India Express Safe After Mid-Air Crisis

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah faced a landing gear issue, forcing it to return. Swift coordination among pilots, airport authorities, and air traffic control ensured a safe landing. All 140 passengers were unharmed, and the aircraft was grounded for investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 16:06 IST
Heroic Pilots Avert Disaster: Air India Express Safe After Mid-Air Crisis
Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India Express flight en route to Sharjah from Tiruchirappalli experienced a technical glitch, prompting quick action to ensure passenger safety. According to Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar, the aircraft encountered a landing issue, leading officials to work closely with airport authorities and air traffic control to secure a safe landing on Friday.

Kumar commended the pilot's crucial role in averting a potential disaster, with reports confirming a 90 percent chance of a secure touchdown. The district administration launched comprehensive safety measures, deploying 18 ambulances and medical teams to the airport. All eyes were on the pilots—Iqrom Rifadly, Fahmi Zainal, and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole—as they successfully navigated the emergency.

The incident unfolded on October 11, with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol acknowledging the perilous situation. Due to a hydraulic failure, the plane circled for two hours, reducing fuel to manage a safer landing. Thanks to the exemplary coordination among the pilot, ATC, and Airport Director, all 140 passengers emerged unscathed. The DGCA has since grounded the aircraft for a thorough probe into the technical snag.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024