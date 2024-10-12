Heroic Pilots Avert Disaster: Air India Express Safe After Mid-Air Crisis
An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Sharjah faced a landing gear issue, forcing it to return. Swift coordination among pilots, airport authorities, and air traffic control ensured a safe landing. All 140 passengers were unharmed, and the aircraft was grounded for investigation.
An Air India Express flight en route to Sharjah from Tiruchirappalli experienced a technical glitch, prompting quick action to ensure passenger safety. According to Trichy District Collector Pradeep Kumar, the aircraft encountered a landing issue, leading officials to work closely with airport authorities and air traffic control to secure a safe landing on Friday.
Kumar commended the pilot's crucial role in averting a potential disaster, with reports confirming a 90 percent chance of a secure touchdown. The district administration launched comprehensive safety measures, deploying 18 ambulances and medical teams to the airport. All eyes were on the pilots—Iqrom Rifadly, Fahmi Zainal, and co-pilot Maitryee Shrikrishna Shitole—as they successfully navigated the emergency.
The incident unfolded on October 11, with Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol acknowledging the perilous situation. Due to a hydraulic failure, the plane circled for two hours, reducing fuel to manage a safer landing. Thanks to the exemplary coordination among the pilot, ATC, and Airport Director, all 140 passengers emerged unscathed. The DGCA has since grounded the aircraft for a thorough probe into the technical snag.
