RSS Leader Advocates for a Discrimination-Free Society

Speaking at the Vijaya Dashami festival in Jhotwara, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi underlined the importance of eradicating societal discrimination to achieve true welfare for all. He argued against caste-based division, asserting that no one can be pigeonholed by birth.

Joshi questioned how anyone could advocate for universal welfare while engaging in discriminatory practices. He called for eliminating such biases, stating that true power lies in unity among Hindus. He urged citizens to understand their responsibilities instead of relying solely on the government.

Highlighting India's potential, Joshi expressed confidence in the nation becoming a world leader. The event saw Joshi, alongside Paralympic medalist Mona Agarwal, initiating the program with a ceremonial worship of weapons. The day featured RSS workers' physical demonstrations and a flower-showered procession by various community organizations.

