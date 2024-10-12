Left Menu

RSS Leader Advocates for a Discrimination-Free Society

RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi emphasized the need to eliminate discrimination for societal welfare at the Vijaya Dashami festival. He stressed that caste-based division should be eradicated for true unity. Joshi also highlighted self-reliance and expressed a vision for India as a global leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:46 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:46 IST
RSS Leader Advocates for a Discrimination-Free Society
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Speaking at the Vijaya Dashami festival in Jhotwara, RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi underlined the importance of eradicating societal discrimination to achieve true welfare for all. He argued against caste-based division, asserting that no one can be pigeonholed by birth.

Joshi questioned how anyone could advocate for universal welfare while engaging in discriminatory practices. He called for eliminating such biases, stating that true power lies in unity among Hindus. He urged citizens to understand their responsibilities instead of relying solely on the government.

Highlighting India's potential, Joshi expressed confidence in the nation becoming a world leader. The event saw Joshi, alongside Paralympic medalist Mona Agarwal, initiating the program with a ceremonial worship of weapons. The day featured RSS workers' physical demonstrations and a flower-showered procession by various community organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

China's Bold Move: Special Treasury Bonds to Boost State Banks

 China
2
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India

 Global
3
China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

China's Major Banks Slash Mortgage Rates to Boost Economy

 China
4
Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

Foxconn Scandal: Employees Under Bribery and Embezzlement Probe in China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024