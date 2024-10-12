Left Menu

Justice Hima Kohli on AI, Virtual Courts, and Social Media Challenges

Justice Hima Kohli, a retired Supreme Court Judge, highlighted AI's pivotal role during the COVID-19 pandemic by enabling virtual court proceedings and praised India's judiciary for maintaining operations. She addressed the pros and cons of social media, advocating a focus on its benefits for a positive judicial impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:25 IST
Justice Hima Kohli on AI, Virtual Courts, and Social Media Challenges
Retired Judge Justice Kohli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a candid discussion, retired Supreme Court Judge Justice Hima Kohli shed light on the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on India's judiciary during the COVID-19 pandemic. She praised AI's role in facilitating virtual court proceedings and the shift towards paperless systems, which helped maintain judicial operations even amid global shutdowns.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Justice Kohli remarked that India was among the select few jurisdictions that sustained court functions during the pandemic, thanks to the adoption of virtual courtrooms. Initially restricted to taxation and arbitration, virtual proceedings expanded across all jurisdictions, reflected in the swift transition seen in the Delhi High Court.

Justice Kohli recounted the court's nimble adaptation amid the pandemic to ensure that the justice system remained accessible. Staff and registry efforts were crucial, allowing judicial officers to keep pace with legal proceedings online. AI enabled remote participation, benefiting lawyers and litigants, especially women, who managed multiple responsibilities.

On the topic of judges facing social media trolling, Justice Kohli highlighted the necessity of embracing the dual nature of technology. She encouraged focus on the positives and accepted the challenges brought by digital platforms. She noted her personal absence from social media, valuing the clarity it afforded in judicial matters.

Justice Kohli also discussed her active role during the pandemic as a Chief Justice, particularly in ensuring unhindered ambulance services across states for COVID-19 patients in Hyderabad, a city renowned for its advanced medical infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

