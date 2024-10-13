Left Menu

Giorgio Armani Announces Retirement Plans Amid Succession Speculations

Renowned fashion designer Giorgio Armani plans to retire in two to three years. The 90-year-old has kept succession plans discreet but acknowledges interest from investors. He hints at a structured succession plan to secure the future of his brand, with potential heirs outlined.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 13-10-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 13:17 IST
Giorgio Armani Announces Retirement Plans Amid Succession Speculations
Giorgio Armani
  • Country:
  • Italy

In a recent interview, Giorgio Armani, the esteemed fashion designer and founder of the iconic Italian brand, declared his intentions to retire within the next two to three years. At 90, Armani has long kept succession plans under wraps.

Despite increasing interest from potential investors, Armani remains committed to maintaining control over his brand. He dreams of a future where he no longer has to make every executive decision, but expresses hesitancy towards relinquishing leadership.

The question of who will inherit Armani's legacy is looming. While he has devised a structured plan, details remain scant. Speculation surrounds the role of family members, a long-time collaborator, and a foundation in continuing Armani's vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024