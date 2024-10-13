Odisha CM Plants Hope with 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took a proactive stance in promoting environmental conservation by participating in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on Sunday. During this visit to Raikala village in Keonjhar district, Majhi planted a sapling, symbolizing a call for community involvement in nurturing the environment. He urged citizens to unite in planting trees as a gesture of love and respect for the motherland.

Chief Minister Majhi further amplified the campaign's message by sharing images of the event on social media platform X. He acknowledged the inspiration behind the initiative, noting, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I took part in this tree-for-mother program organized by Patishan Seva Trust at Raikala." He encouraged people across age groups to participate, emphasizing planting trees for pregnant mothers under the hashtag #EkPedMaaKeNaam. The campaign was inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi on World Environment Day, June 5.

The importance of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative was reinforced by Prime Minister Modi in the latest episode of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio program on Sunday. Highlighting the campaign as a powerful example of collective resolve, Modi praised its role in mobilizing nationwide support for environmental efforts. Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chief Minister Majhi also visited several Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack district to offer prayers during Navami, indicating his commitment to both cultural and urban development, as he promised to review the Smart City project during his visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)