Murder of Baba Siddique Shakes Maharashtra: Political and Bollywood Establishments React

The state of Maharashtra is in shock after the murder of former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. His last rites were performed with full state honors at Bada Qabrastan, Mumbai, attended by prominent NCP leaders including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Ajit Pawar.

Siddique was shot outside his Nirmal Nagar office and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. According to Dr. Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital, Siddique was brought in without a pulse or blood pressure and was declared dead later that night, despite efforts to revive him.

Mumbai police have arrested Pravin Lonkar in connection with the case, describing him as one of the conspirators. The arrest highlights ongoing investigations involving other suspects, intensifying pressure on law enforcement to solve the case amid public outcry over security lapses.

The incident has sparked criticism of the Maharashtra government's handling of law and order. Political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the murder and called for strict action. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam emphasized the gravity of the incident and the loss felt by many.

Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and his family, paid homage to Siddique, highlighting his influence beyond politics. The murder has resonated across various sectors in Maharashtra, with many urging immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

