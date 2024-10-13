Left Menu

Murder of Baba Siddique Shakes Maharashtra: Political and Bollywood Establishments React

Former Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was killed in Mumbai on Saturday. His murder shocked political and Bollywood circles, prompting senior politicians to demand stringent action. Key suspects have been arrested, and discussions about the state's law and order have intensified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 23:17 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 23:17 IST
Murder of Baba Siddique Shakes Maharashtra: Political and Bollywood Establishments React
Baba Siddique's mortal remains taken for burial after he was accorded with state honour (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state of Maharashtra is in shock after the murder of former minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique. His last rites were performed with full state honors at Bada Qabrastan, Mumbai, attended by prominent NCP leaders including Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Ajit Pawar.

Siddique was shot outside his Nirmal Nagar office and succumbed to his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. According to Dr. Jalil Parkar from Lilavati Hospital, Siddique was brought in without a pulse or blood pressure and was declared dead later that night, despite efforts to revive him.

Mumbai police have arrested Pravin Lonkar in connection with the case, describing him as one of the conspirators. The arrest highlights ongoing investigations involving other suspects, intensifying pressure on law enforcement to solve the case amid public outcry over security lapses.

The incident has sparked criticism of the Maharashtra government's handling of law and order. Political figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, condemned the murder and called for strict action. Union Minister Ramdas Athawale and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam emphasized the gravity of the incident and the loss felt by many.

Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and his family, paid homage to Siddique, highlighting his influence beyond politics. The murder has resonated across various sectors in Maharashtra, with many urging immediate measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024