China's Stock Markets React to Government Stimulus Efforts

China's stock markets saw a modest uptick in early trading on Monday as government promises of stimulus lifted property shares, albeit without rekindling the euphoria witnessed late last month.

The Shanghai Composite rose by 0.2%, while the CSI300 climbed 0.4%. In contrast, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell by 1%, as the tech sector—a barometer for market sentiment—slid downward. The yuan opened weaker, trading at 7.0795 per dollar.

Finance Minister Lan Foan reiterated the government's commitment to increasing debt to bolster the economy, yet left investors wanting clarity on the exact timeline and extent. Goldman Sachs forecasts these measures could add 0.4 percentage points to growth next year, adjusting its 2025 GDP growth outlook from 4.3% to 4.7%.

(With inputs from agencies.)