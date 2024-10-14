Rajasthan CM Sharma Advocates for Investment and Collaboration in Germany and UK
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma lauds PM Narendra Modi’s water agreement efforts while emphasizing future growth through international investment. Ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, he will meet industrialists in Germany and the UK to boost economic prospects and job opportunities in the state.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma showcased strong advocacy for international investment as he lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative in brokering a water agreement and efforts to eliminate Naxalism. Speaking during 'Jal Sanchay - Jan Bhagidari se Jan Andolan' in Surat, Sharma highlighted Rajasthan's journey since 2014 under Modi's leadership.
Sharma underscored the transformations in India's economic and security landscape since 2014, celebrating the launch of welfare schemes and the nation's fight against terrorism. He shared his aspirations for bolstering job opportunities and economic growth for Rajasthan, a focus crystallized in his upcoming international tour.
Embarking on a fruitful journey to Germany and the UK, Sharma plans to engage with industrialists ahead of the 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit in Jaipur. His mission is to catalyze investment and employment opportunities in Rajasthan, essential for the state's economic prosperity. He emphasized that these dialogues with global market leaders will pave the way for future growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sustainable Cooling: Mobilizing Investment to Address Global Heat Challenges
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays foundation stone of Rs 11,200 crore projects in Maharashtra via video conferencing.
PM Modi flags off inaugural train from Swargate to District Court on Pune Metro underground section via video conferencing.
We have to cross many stages for achieving the “peak” of Viksit Bharat: PM Modi after launching projects in Maharashtra.
PM Modi Unveils and Lays Foundations for Rs 11,200 Crore Projects in Maharashtra