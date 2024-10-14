Survivors Share Harrowing Tales After Bagmati Express Crash

A special train carrying passengers affected in the October 11 incident involving the Bagmati Superfast Express arrived safely in Darbhanga early Monday morning. The Bagmati Express, traveling from Mysore to Darbhanga, was involved in an accident when it collided with a freight train near the Kavaraipettai railway station in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu, on Friday.

Several passengers were injured, but fortunately, there were no fatalities. After the incident, a special train was brought in to carry the stranded passengers. This special train departed from Chennai Central railway station early Saturday morning and has now reached Darbhanga with the passengers. At Darbhanga station, passengers recounted their terrifying experiences and expressed gratitude to God for their survival. Many praised the support they received from the railway, local administration, and community members in the aftermath of the accident.

Injured passenger Sunil Kumar recounted, "At the time of the accident, I was eating and resting. Suddenly, I felt a strong jolt and fell from my seat, losing consciousness. With the help of others, I managed to get outside. When I regained consciousness, blood was oozing from my head and feet. The medical team later attended to us." Sunil described the scene as frightening, with one coach stacked on top of another. He also reported losing all his belongings, including money and tickets, in the accident. Soni Devi, who was returning after receiving medical treatment, recalled the chaos and panic inside the coach.

Passenger Sitaraman Jha expressed relief at the lack of fatalities, noting the panic that ensued as passengers grappled with the aftermath. Injured passengers were admitted to a hospital in Chennai, while those safe were sent to Darbhanga by a special train. Senior officials from the railway, police, and fire departments conducted rescue operations as the railway began an investigation. Fear lingered among travelers at Darbhanga station. At the time of writing, 16 passengers had filed complaints about lost belongings.

The accident, which occurred around 8:30 pm on the Chennai-Gudur section between Ponneri and Kavaraipettai railway stations, led to the derailment of 12 coaches of the passenger train. Train movement in the section was disrupted, leading to cancellations and diversions. Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)