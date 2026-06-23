DIARY-Political and General News Events from June 23

For other diaries, please see: Political and General News Top Economic Events Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington ---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ----------------------------------------------------------------

TUESDAY, JUNE 23 BEIJING - Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, will undertake a working visit to the People’s Republic of China. (To June 26)

BEIJING - At the invitation of Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi, Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger will visit China. (To June 26) BISHKEK - The Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit. (Final Day) NEW DELHI - China's Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi will attend the 16th meeting of BRICS national security advisers and high representatives on national security in India (Final Day)

BRUSSELS - Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako on state visit to Belgium (To June 24) BERLIN - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz receives Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye with military honors ‌at the chancellery in Berlin – 1000 GMT

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24

BEIJING - Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will pay an official visit to China. (To June 26) SEOUL - South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun hosts his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar for talks in Seoul. BERLIN - 78th anniversary of beginning of The Berlin Blockade. Communist forces cut off all land and water routes between West Germany and West Berlin, prompting the United States to organise a massive airlift.

MACAO SAR, People's Republic of China - APEC Tourism Ministerial Meeting (To June 28) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JUNE 25 - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JUNE 26 GLOBAL - International Day against Drug Abuse ⁠and Illicit Trafficking

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 29

ATHENS - Greece hosts defence conference in Athens (To June 30) PYEONGTAEK - South Korea observes the 24th anniversary of an inter-Korean sea clash

BEIJING/TAIPEI - 16th Anniversary of signing of a landmark trade deal between China and Taiwan - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 CHINA – 105th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of China.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JULY 2

GLOBAL - World UFO Day on the anniversary of the Roswell incident. SIENA - July annual horse race "Palio di Siena".

ALGERIA - Algerian National People's ​Assembly Election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 3 SEOUL - Thailand’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow will visit Seoul.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, JULY 4

SLOVAKIA – Slovakia Referendum Election UNITED STATES - Independence Day GLOBAL - International Day of Cooperatives

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY JULY 5

VIENNA - The seven OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 7 KATHMANDU - 79th ⁠birthday of Nepal's Gyanendra, the last king of the Himalayan nation, who was deposed in 2008

LONDON – 21st anniversary of the attacks on London's transport network, in which more than 50 people were killed and 700 injured. ANKARA - Turkey hosts NATO summit (To July 8)

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 ** MINSK - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will visit Belarus (To July 9) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, JULY 9 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting.

TEHRAN - 26th anniversary of attack on Tehran University ⁠dormitory ​in 1999. JERUSALEM/RAMALLAH - Palestine marks 21st anniversary of a World Court ruling that Israel's walls and fences in the West Bank were illegal. SOUTH SUDAN – 15th Anniversary of South Sudan becoming an Independent State.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 10

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 11 GLOBAL - United Nations World Population Day.

MUMBAI - 19th anniversary of the deadly bomb attacks on Mumbai's commuter rail network. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JULY 13 SEOUL - Member of the British royal family, Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Tim Laurence, will make a three-day trip to South Korea. (To July 15) BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 14

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council Meeting. PARIS - Bastille Day.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JULY 17

GLOBAL - ⁠World Day for International Justice, which commemorates the adoption of the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, the Rome Statute - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JULY 18 GLOBAL - Nelson Mandela International Day. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, JULY 19 SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 20

MANILA - ASEAN foreign ministers hold an annual meeting. CYPRUS - Cyprus marks the ⁠anniversary of the Turkish invasion in 1974.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JULY 21

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fl – 26th anniversary ⁠of conclusion of NASA's space shuttle program after successful completion of mission STS-135. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 BRUSSELS – EU-UK summit.

OSLO – 15th anniversary of Norway bombing and mass shooting at youth summer camp on the nearby Utoya Island, where 77 people were killed. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, JULY 24 MANILA - The Philippines hosts foreign ministers from 59 countries to commemorate the 50th year anniversary of the signing of Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JULY 27

BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) ‌Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, JULY 28 GLOBAL - World Hepatitis Day.

GLOBAL – 112th anniversary of ‌the beginning of World War 1. PERU – 205th anniversary of Independence.

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