Heavy Rains Batter Tamil Nadu: IMD Issues Orange Alert

The Tamil Nadu region, particularly Tiruvallur district, experienced relentless rainfall last night, resulting in significant waterlogging across several urban areas as of Monday. Notably, the Ponneri railway subway faced severe inundation.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has confirmed the formation of a low-pressure zone over the southeast Bay of Bengal as of 0530 hours IST on October 14, 2024. This system is projected to develop into a marked low-pressure area, advancing towards the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and adjoining southern Andhra Pradesh by the 16th.

The IMD has issued warnings of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal from October 12-16, with peak intensity forecasted for October 14-15. An orange alert is in effect during this period. Specific districts, including Dharmapuri, Salem, and Coimbatore, are under watch for potential downpours.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated for Chennai and adjacent areas as the northeast monsoon is predicted to commence around mid-October, marking the end of the southwest monsoon. The IMD has noted a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Bay of Bengal, expected to trigger a significant weather system affecting northern Tamil Nadu and adjacent regions within two days.

Pre-monsoon showers have already hit various districts, delivering much-needed relief yet raising concerns over potential flooding. Authorities have cautioned fishermen against venturing out to sea due to expected choppy waters and strong gusts, advising to refrain from sea activities until October 17.

