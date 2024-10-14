Left Menu

Maharashtra's Bold Moves: Toll Exemptions and Tribute to Ratan Tata

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced toll exemptions for light vehicles at five Mumbai entry points. The state also increased salaries for Madrasa teachers and renamed the Skill Development University after the late Ratan Tata, seeking Bharat Ratna recognition for the industrialist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:13 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant policy shift, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared full toll exemptions for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths entering Mumbai. Announced during a cabinet meeting, this move aims to relieve congestion and waiting times for commuters.

Minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse detailed the decision, highlighting that tolls at Dahisar, Anand Nagar, Vaishali, Airoli, and Mulund, previously ranging from Rs. 45 to Rs. 75 until 2026, are now exempt for light vehicles starting midnight tonight. This decision impacts 2.8 lakh light vehicles, saving significant commute time.

Additionally, the Maharashtra Cabinet has approved salary hikes for D.Ed. and B.Ed. teachers in Madrasas and increased funding for the Maulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation from Rs 700 crores to Rs 1,000 crores. Furthermore, the Maharashtra State Skill Development University will be renamed in honor of the late Ratan Tata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

